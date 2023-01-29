$2500 Short Film Contest: create a YouTube ad for the Greater Idaho movement!

UPDATE: The prize amount and the dates were updated on January 29 to get more participation.

Due date: February 10 , March 1, 6 AM PT. We will accept late entries but they will have less time to rack up views by Feb. 23 March 15 and therefore will get a smaller share of the prize than they otherwise would, if there’s more than one winner.

Please share this announcement in film groups on social media

Prize: Any video that we consider good enough to represent our movement will be uploaded to our YouTube channel, if you give us permission. The one who submits the winning video will be sent a $1500 $2500 check by Feb 25 March 18 from Citizens for Greater Idaho, and will get more than 200k views of their video within a few months. If there are two or more winners, that $2500 will instead be divided among the winners in proportion to how many views each video gets by March 15. Submitting a winning video early will get you more views because we’ll be running only your video until another winner is submitted, and running it longer.

The Goals of the YouTube ad (it will be shown in western Oregon state senate districts that are represented by Democrats) :

Persuade western Oregon Democrats and non-affiliated voters to be in favor of moving the state line(to make eastern Oregon a part of Idaho). Persuade western Oregon voters of any party (Republican, independent, or Democrat) to contact their state legislators to let the Greater Idaho bill have a hearing in the Oregon Legislature.

Script: We encourage you to brainstorm your own ideas for a video that would achieve these goals. Do your own brainstorming before you read our script. We wrote a script of our own that we like, but you might improve it or come up with a better idea, a completely different idea. Maybe animation, live action, two guys talking at a bar… anything that will keep viewers viewing long enough to achieve our goals. We recommend that you send your script to us before filming it for two reasons: firstly, so that we can fact-check it (our credibility is on the line because it will be on our channel), and point out messaging problems. Secondly, so that we can tell you whether we like your script better than our script. We respond to email very quickly. You are absolutely welcome to use our script if you want (one commenter recommended a screenwriter improve it though). We don’t expect many entries, so just doing our script could be a pretty safe way to win. Let us know your progress as you go along so we know if anyone is going to send us a video.

How videos will be evaluated:

The first few seconds are critical so that some YouTube viewers won’t click “skip ad.”

Length: the shorter the video is, the more likely that viewers will watch the ad and stick through more of it. However, we are looking for videos that are most likely to impact the viewer to achieve the goals mentioned above, so shorter is not always better. Ideally, you would submit two different videos and we would advertise both of them because we’d get more views and more impact that way. Our script is probably about 2 minutes long.

The video shouldn’t be something that would embarrass us. DIY is fine, and in fact expected, but a certain amount of quality is required.

People outside western Oregon will see the video, so don’t scare Idahoans about the financials. It’s important to tell the target audience how they could save money by getting rid of eastern Oregon, but we always want to balance that by indicating that these counties are not likely to be a burden on Idaho. We handled this lightly in our own script, but you can also be more explicit: “The residents of eastern Oregon currently have the same average income as those in Idaho. Under Idaho’s lower taxes and regulation, the economy of these eastern Oregon counties will surge, providing a big benefit to Idaho’s state budget. The benefit to Idaho’s budget of adding southern and eastern Oregon would be $170 million annually, according to a Claremont Institute study.

Conveying our talking points to the audience is a great way to persuade the audience.

Talking points for western Oregonians:

1. SAVE MONEY: The average person in northwestern Oregon spends $460 in taxes to subsidize southern and eastern Oregon every year, according to an economic analysis funded by the Claremont Institute. For a family of four, it’s four times that. Are you willing to keep paying that, just so that Oregon looks big on a map?

As long as Oregon relies on income taxes, the state is going to be subsidized by high-income areas like Portland. Oregon’s state government is not funded by property taxes. As far as the state budget is concerned, people and their incomes matter – not land area.

2. END THE GRIDLOCK in the Legislature: Without these counties, Republicans in the Oregon Legislature would no longer have the numbers to deny quorum by walking out or slow the legislature by forcing bills to be read in full. Democrats would keep the supermajority needed to pass financial laws. Oregon would make progress, becoming more liberal than Washington state, although not as liberal as New York or California. No Republicans would be added to the US Senate or US House by this change. The effect on the electoral college would only be half an elector out of 538, or less than 0.1%.

3. Conservatives of western Oregon get the opportunity to move to a red state and still live within driving distance of their family in western Oregon.

4. SELF-DETERMINATION: Moving the border allows each side of the state to get the kind of governance that is desired by the majority of its own residents. Oregon would no longer hold eastern Oregon captive against its will, and eastern Oregon votes would no longer affect Oregon elections.

5. NOT A LOSS: The state government owns extremely little land in these counties. It’s almost all federal or private land. The state government’s assets and liabilities would be divided fairly on a per-capita basis.

Contest rules:

You can submit as many videos as you like.

The ad must be completely edited and ready to upload in a format YouTube accepts by the due date, unless no good ad meets the due date and you’re the first good entry . Rules update: we will accept late entries but they will have less time to rack up views by Feb. 23 and therefore will get a smaller share of the prize than they otherwise would, if there’s more than one winner.

Don’t promote yourself or your company in the video, but we will include some credits in the YouTube description of the video, if you like (your company name, your name, etc or a link).

Don’t include video that would get us taken down for copyright infringement. None of our maps or images on our website are copyrighted. We have some video on our channel but I doubt you’ll want it

If your video is not a winner, you won’t receive a check, even if there is no winner. We will not pay YouTube to run your videos unless you are a winner and will get your portion of the $1500 as described above. You’ll know whether we’re using your video for advertising because the views will skyrocket. If your film is a winner, you retain the rights to use, show or distribute the video in perpetuity, but so does Citizens for Greater Idaho and its associated political action groups. You agree to contest rules when you submit your video to Citizens for Greater Idaho.

Contact us here: www.greateridaho.org/contact with questions or to figure out how to get your video to us.

Please ask your actors or voice actors to sign a video release form. You are welcome to compensate them (or not), but this form is used to prevent them from forbidding the showing of your video. You can use this free form: