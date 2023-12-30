Join Team Greater Idaho

Join the movement to relocate the Oregon/Idaho state line to make both states better.


Counties can become a part of Idaho. State lines have been relocated many times in American history because it just takes an interstate compact between two state legislatures and approval of Congress.


If the United States were governed as a single state, we wouldn’t have the opportunity for state governance to vary according to the culture of a local area. The purpose of having state lines is to allow this variance. The Oregon/Idaho line was established 163 years ago and is now outdated. It makes no sense in its current location because it doesn’t match the location of the cultural divide in Oregon. The Oregon/Washington line was updated in 1958. It’s time to move other state lines.


Counties Can Become Part of Idaho


---
Fremont Clark Benewah Kootenai Bonner Boundary Latah Nez Perce Lewis Adams Washington Payette Boise Gem Canyon Ada Elmore Owyhee Camas Jerome Gooding Jerome Twin Falls Cassia Oneida Power Bannock Franklin Bear Lake Caribou Minidoka Lincoln Bingham Blaine Valley Shoshone Clearwater Idaho Custer Lemhi Butte Jefferson Madison Teton Bonneville Clatsop Columbia Curry Coos Josephine Jackson Douglas Lake Harney Malheur Baker Wallowa Union Grant Wheeler Crook Linn Lane Benton Lincoln Polk Yamhill Marion Clackamas Umatilla Morrow Gilliam Sherman Hood River Multnomah Washington Tillamook Klamath Klamath Jefferson Jefferson Deschutes Deschutes Wasco Wasco
Learn More

Upcoming Events

Election Day


May 21, 2024

Get out and VOTE!  Find out who your candidates are that support Greater Idaho and support them!  And be sure to encourage everybody who lives in Crook County to vote yes on Greater Idaho!


Click to Read More »

Crook County Open Q and A


April 24, 2024

Got Questions before Voting?  Come ask them at our Q&A!   On Wednesday, April 24th, at the Crook County Library in Prineville, Executive Director of Greater Idaho Matt McCaw will be hosting a question and answer open forum.  Come ask questions you ha...


Click to Read More »

Grant County Commissioner Meeting


April 03, 2024

Wednesday, April 3 will be the first County Commissioner Meeting of the year in Grant County.  The meeting will be held at 9:00 at the courthouse and can also be attended virtually using the following address: https://grantcountycourt.my.webex.com/me...


Click to Read More »

See All Events

In The News

PBS Newshour Examines the Rural/Urban Divide in Oregon


April 10, 2024

Judy Woodruff and national PBS visit central Oregon and interview rancher Lonny Carter and Greater Idaho executive director, Matt McCaw. https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/division-in-oregon-highlights-growing-political-rift-between-rural-and-urban-ar...


Click to Read More »

Greater Idaho President Mike McCarter joins Alta Live


January 14, 2024

Greater Idaho President Mike McCarter joins Alta Live to talk about the movement.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tVE82tpRqY0


Click to Read More »

Alta Journal Covers Greater Idaho


December 30, 2023

https://www.altaonline.com/dispatches/a45965333/eastern-oregon-secession-movement-julian-smith/


Click to Read More »

See More News